The Reds have selected Farr with the 150th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Farr ultimately ended up at the University of South Carolina after suffering a shoulder injury while pitching in the junior-college ranks in 2019. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and he began complimenting the heater with a spike curve this past season. Farr should get a long look as a starter, but his repertoire could also lead him to success as a late-inning reliever.