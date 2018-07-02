Tigers' Adinso Reyes: Inks $1.45 million deal with Tigers
Reyes agreed to a $1.45 million deal with the Tigers on Monday.
Reyes was ranked as the No. 19 prospect from this year's July 2 international signing class by MLB.com, but was only ranked No. 38 by Baseball America. His loud power from the right side is Reyes' carrying tool, and it should allow his bat to profile at third base, assuming he outgrows shortstop, which seems to be the consensus opinion. Evaluators diverge on his hit tool projection, as some think he will swing and miss a lot and struggle to hit for a palatable average, while others think he can get to his power while hitting above .250.
