Baddoo is starting in left field and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Baddoo was out of the lineup Saturday, but he'll return Sunday for his third start in the last four games. Derek Hill is also starting Sunday, getting center field and the leadoff spot, with Austin Meadows (illness) out for the third straight day. Baddoo and Hill will continue to split time in center most days, with Baddoo typically out of the lineup against southpaws.