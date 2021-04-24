Baddoo is starting in left field and batting second in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Baddoo has batted lower in the order so far, but the Tigers will look to jumpstart their offense by moving the 22-year-old up. Baddoo has a strong 1.023 OPS through 15 games, but he's also striking out nearly 41 percent of the time, which isn't too surprising considering he hadn't appeared above the High-A level before this season. He has the talent to produce good games, though there will be frustrating days at the park, too.