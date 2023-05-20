Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, four RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.

The 24-year-old smacked an RBI single in the first inning before lifting a Jake Irvin changeup over the wall in right field in the third for a three-run shot. The homer was Baddoo's first of the year, but he's putting together a strong month of May despite the lack of consistent power, slashing .297/.350/.459 through 40 plate appearances with two steals, three doubles, four runs and seven RBI.