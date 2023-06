Baddoo (quad) appears close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baddoo is currently traveling with the Tigers and upping the intensity of his daily workouts as he nears the end of his recovery from the right quad strain that sent him to the injured list June 10. He figures to report to Triple-A Toledo for live games by the weekend and could then be activated within the first week of July.