Baddoo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Baddoo has been on fire in Grapefruit League play, as he now has four home runs, two stolen bases and a 1.357 OPS through 15 games. The Rule 5 draft pick is making a very strong case for a roster spot and should be on the right side of the bubble come opening day, though he'll likely be in a reserve role at least initially, which curbs his fantasy appeal. However, if Baddoo is able to earn regular playing time, he's someone to keep a close eye on.