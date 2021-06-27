Baddoo went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning win over Houston.

Baddoo got Detroit on the board when he knocked in Willi Castro for the game-tying run in the seventh inning. In the 10th, Baddoo was the initial runner, and he advanced to third on a Jonathan Schoop groundout before scoring on Robbie Grossman's squeeze bunt. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .276/.372/.491 with five home runs, nine steals, 23 RBI and 23 runs scored through 191 plate appearances. He should continue to see regular playing time against right-handed pitching.