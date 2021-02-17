Baddoo will compete for a reserve outfield spot with the Tigers during spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers added Baddoo in the Rule 5 draft in December, so the team will have to keep him on the MLB roster all season or give him back to Minnesota. General manager Al Avila raved about Baddoo's defense and baserunning, which could help him earn a bench spot during spring training. JaCoby Jones, Robbie Grossman, Victor Reyes and Nomar Mazara should all make the roster, leaving Baddoo and likely Christin Stewart to compete for a possible fifth outfield spot.