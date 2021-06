Baddoo went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

While he's still striking out nearly 31 percent of the time, Baddoo is definitely flashing his potential, as he's now slashing .270/.364/.493 with 10 doubles, eight stolen bases and five home runs in 55 games. The 22-year-old rookie is cementing himself as a key piece of Detroit's future plans.