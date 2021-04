Baddoo went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

Baddoo is carrying over a hot spring training into the regular season, hitting a grand slam Sunday, another home run Monday and then delivering a walkoff hit Tuesday. The 22-year-old outfielder followed that up with an RBI triple Wednesday, and he now has an absurd 1.636 OPS through four games. Baddoo is quickly forcing himself into Detroit's lineup every day, and fantasy managers should definitely take note.