Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Baddoo singled, stole second and scored in the first inning. He added a two-run double in the second as Detroit jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead. The speedy outfielder has four stolen bases in his last four contests. He is 13-for-15 in steal attempts while slashing .281/.369/.481 with five home runs, 25 RBI and 26 runs scored through 214 plate appearances.