Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Gets day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Baddoo isn't starting Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Baddoo will take a seat after he went 0-for-7 with six strikeouts in the last two games. Victor Reyes will shift to center field while JaCoby Jones plays left field Saturday.
