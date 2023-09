Baddoo went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Baddoo recorded his second consecutive game with a stolen base, bringing his season-long total to double digits, and he notched his first three-hit game of the campaign. The 25-year-old outfielder now holds a slash line of .226/.313/.370 with nine home runs, 28 RBI, 35 runs, and 10 stolen bases across 92 games this season.