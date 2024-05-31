Baddoo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-0 win against Boston on Thursday.

Baddoo was called up from Triple-A on Wednesday to fill the roster spot of Kerry Carpenter (back), who is on the injured list. Baddoo got into both games of a doubleheader in his first game back in the majors and hit a sacrifice fly, which he topped with a fifth-inning long ball Thursday. Baddoo isn't going to be an everyday lineup replacement for Carpenter, but he should get occasional starts against right-handed hurlers.