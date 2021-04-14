Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Astros.
Baddoo now has home runs in consecutive games and is up to four long balls this season in just eight games. The 22-year-old has carried over his success from spring training and has quickly earned a full-time role with the Tigers. There may be some growing pains ahead for Baddoo, who hadn't appeared in a game above the High-A level before this season, but it certainly looks like Detroit found a keeper with the Rule 5 pick. He should continue to play regularly while he remains hot, and fantasy managers should enjoy the ride.