Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Rays.

Baddoo doubled in his second at-bat before coming around to score Detroit's third run of the game on another double from Jake Rogers. The left fielder then added an insurance run with a 429-foot solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, his second long ball in his last five games. Baddoo is 3-for-8 at the plate to open the month of August after recording only six hits through all of July. He's collected five RBI over his last five starts to go along with three runs scored.