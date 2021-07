Baddoo went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's 12-9 loss to Minnesota.

Baddoo's solo shot in the eighth inning was his sixth of the year and first since May 31. He also knocked a two-run single in the fifth. The breakout rookie boosted his slash line to .271/.351/.462 with 24 extra-base hits, 28 RBI and 13 steals this season. Sunday was his fourth multi-hit game this month.