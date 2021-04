Baddoo went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an additional RBI in Monday's win over the Astros.

Make it three homers in seven games for the Rule 5 pick. The latest was a no-doubt, 450-foot shot off Zack Greinke. Baddoo, who also has a steal already this season, has been in the lineup for four of the Tigers' last five games between left field and center.