Baddoo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quadriceps Saturday.

Baddoo suffered the injury Friday against the Diamondbacks. He went 1-for-21 at the plate in the month of June prior to suffering the injury, though that followed an encouraging May in which he hit .294/.392/.485 with as many walks as strikeouts. The Tigers have yet to provide a clear timetable for his return. Nick Solak was recalled to take his place on the roster, with Kerry Carpenter set to serve as the left fielder Saturday.