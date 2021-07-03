Baddoo is starting in center field and batting first in Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Chicago is starting southpaw Dallas Keuchel, and that's often meant that the left-handed Baddoo would head to the bench. However, the 22-year-old has five hits in his last 10 at-bats to push his season slash line up to a solid .282/.371/.486, and the team wants to keep his hot bat in the lineup. This is a positive development for Baddoo, who's been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers during his rookie season.