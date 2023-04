Baddoo is starting in left field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Baddoo sat out Friday then returned Saturday and batted seventh. The outfielder is only hitting .226 this season though he's upped his walk rate this year, which has helped him to a .333 on-base percentage despite the lower batting average. Baddoo isn't a regular fantasy option at this point, though he can be a sneaky value play in daily formats if he's able to get on base and run a little.