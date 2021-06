Baddoo is starting in center field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Baddoo hit the bench for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with Houston starting a lefty, but the outfielder led off the nightcap and will do so again Sunday against Jake Odorizzi. Baddoo offers a good mix of speed and pop atop the lineup, and he should be on fantasy radars due to the prominent role.