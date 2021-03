Baddoo is in a good position to make the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The Rule 5 draft pick has turned heads in camp, posting a .391/.548/.870 slash line and flashing solid outfield defense. The Tigers have to keep Baddoo on the MLB roster all year or return him to the division-rival Twins, so that helps his case for an Opening Day spot, too.