Baddoo is slashing .385/.556/.538 with three RBI and six runs scored through seven Grapefruit League games.

The Rule 5 draft pick is battling for a reserve outfield spot and has been helping his cause so far in camp. Perhaps most impressively, the 22-year-old has five walks versus only three strikeouts in those seven games, demonstrating a good approach at the plate. Baddoo is known for his defense and baserunning, but if he continues to produce at the plate, he'll only improve his chances of making the MLB roster.