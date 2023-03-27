The Tigers optioned Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
Baddoo turned in an .800 OPS and stole three bases in four attempts during spring training, but his poor showing over a larger sample at the big-league level in 2022 looks to have worked against him in his bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Barring any outside additions prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Rays, the Tigers will likely enter the campaign with Kerry Carpenter, Ryan Kreidler, Jake Rogers and the newly acquired Zach McKinstry as their four reserve position players.