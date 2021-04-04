Baddoo is starting in left field and batting ninth in Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Baddoo, a Rule 5 draft pick in December, was perhaps the best story out of Tigers' camp, as he slashed .325/.460/.750 in 21 Grapefruit League games to earn a roster spot. The 22-year-old will be making his MLB debut in Sunday's series finale, as JaCoby Jones heads to the bench. Baddoo is only a fifth outfielder at this point, but with Detroit likely looking at another rebuilding season, he could earn more playing time later in the year.