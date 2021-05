Baddoo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

The 22-year-old rookie continues to show impressive plate discipline, drawing his seventh free pass in his last eight games, but Baddoo's seventh-inning blast off Trevor Richards was his first long ball since April 13. On the season, Baddoo's slashing .236/.331/.509 with five homers, five steals, 13 runs and 20 RBI through 40 contests.