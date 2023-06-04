Baddoo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored and three strikeouts in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the White Sox.

Baddoo had shown excellent plate discipline with a 13:11 BB:K over 26 games since the start of May, so Sunday can be considered an outlier. The outfielder was productive in his one trip on base, notching his sixth steal in seven attempts. He's been just alright with a .250/.357/.371 slash line, three homers, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored over 155 plate appearances. Baddoo's plate discipline -- a 14.2 percent walk rate and 20 percent strikeout rate -- has taken a notable step forward from last year, which suggests he could still have room for growth going forward.