Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Not in Sunday lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
It will mark the second time in the last three games that the rookie outfielder will not start for Detroit. Nikko Goodrum will shift to center field with Zack Short getting the nod at short stop.
