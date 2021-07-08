site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Not starting Thursday
Baddoo isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins.
Baddoo had started each of the last six games, but he'll get a breather after he went 2-for-3 with a run Wednesday. Niko Goodrum will start in center field and lead off.
