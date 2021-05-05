site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Not starting Wednesday
Baddoo isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Baddoo will be out of the lineup for a second straight game with left-hander Martin Perez starting for Boston. JaCoby Jones will start in center field and bat seventh.
