Baddoo went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

The early-season sensation may be heating up again. Over his last seven games, Baddoo is slashing .294/.458/.353 with three runs, three RBI and his third steal of the season, and his 6:4 BB:K over that stretch is a vast improvement on the 3:33 ratio he managed in his first 23 MLB contests.