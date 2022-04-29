site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-akil-baddoo-on-bench-again-820788 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: On bench again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baddoo is not in Friday's lineup against the Dodgers.
He will sit for a second straight day, with Thursday's benching coming against a righty and Friday's benching coming against a lefty. Derek Hill has started in center field both days.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read