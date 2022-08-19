site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: On bench against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Aug 19, 2022
2:56 pm ET
Baddoo isn't starting Friday against the Angels.
Baddoo has started against just three left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Patrick Sandoval on the mound Friday. Kerry Carpenter will take his place in left field and bat sixth.
