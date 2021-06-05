site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Baddoo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Baddoo will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Derek Hill will remain in center field and bat ninth.
