Tigers' Akil Baddoo: On bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baddoo isn't starting Thursday against the Twins.
Baddoo went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts Wednesday, and he'll be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last eight games. Derek Hill is starting in center field and leading off.
