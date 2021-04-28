Baddoo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
The lefty-hitting Baddoo will take a seat against a tough southpaw in Carlos Rodon. JaCoby Jones will spell Baddoo in center field and bat ninth.
