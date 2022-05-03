Baddoo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

The lefty-hitting Baddoo finds himself on the bench for the second time in the Tigers' last three matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher, as Bryse Wilson takes the hill for Pittsburgh in the series opener. At this stage, Baddoo appears to have lost hold of his large-side platoon role in center field and looks like more of a fourth outfielder. Derek Hill will pick up another start at Baddoo's expense and should enjoy steady playing time in center.