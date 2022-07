Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Baddoo started four of the Tigers' final five games before the All Star break, then started two of the first three contests to begin the second half, but he'll get a breather Sunday. The 23-year-old is seemingly going to get the opportunity to play often the rest of the way, so perhaps he can begin to improve his subpar .125/.182/.181 slash line. He'll likely be back in the lineup Monday.