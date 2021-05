Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Baddoo went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's contest but he'll get a breather in the series finale. The Tigers will roll with Eric Haase, JaCoby Jones and Robbie Grossman from left to right in the outfield. Baddoo has been hot lately with a .375 average across his last 10 games, so expect him to reenter the lineup in Detroit's next game.