Baddoo is on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Baddoo typically sits against left-handed pitchers, but he'll move to the bench Wednesday with a right-hander (Chris Flexen) on the hill. With the rookie having fallen into a 4-for-23 skid at the dish since his three-hit game May 22 against the Royals, the Tigers could consider moving him out of a strong-side platoon role. The righty-hitting Derek Hill, who has posted a .357 on-base percentage with three steals since his June 3 call-up from Triple-A Toledo, will pick up a fifth consecutive start in center field while Baddoo sits.