Baddoo is out of the lineup for the second half of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Zach McKinstry, Matt Vierling and Kerry Carpenter will start across the outfield as the Tigers take on left-hander Patrick Sandoval. Baddoo went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the early tilt against Shohei Ohtani, who threw his first career MLB shutout.