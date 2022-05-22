site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Out with oblique injury
By
RotoWire Staff
Baddoo is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Toledo with an oblique injury, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old hasn't seen game action with Toledo since May 13 and is unavailable due to the injury. It's unclear exactly how long Baddoo is expected to be sidelined.
