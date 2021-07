Baddoo went 2-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Baddoo took AL All-Star Kyle Gibson deep in the third inning with a runner on for his seventh home run of the season. It was part of a 14-run barrage for the Tigers. Baddoo has been solid in his rookie campaign with an .836 OPS and 35 RBI through 74 games, and he's settled in as a dynamic leadoff option for Detroit.