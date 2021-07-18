Badoo went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Badoo stepped up to the plate in the second with bases loaded and delivered a triple to put the Tigers out in front 3-1. The 22-year-old rookie has six RBI in his past two games but also has struck out five times over that span. He's currently slashing .271/.350/.467 with six homers, 31 RBI, 30 runs scored and a 27:70 BB:K over 243 plate appearances. He's having a solid year in his first run in the big leagues but still is a platoon candidate when facing left-handed pitching.