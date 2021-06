Baddoo went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.

Baddoo entered the game in the first inning after starter Derek Hill (shoulder) left early following a collision with the outfield wall. Hill had started to get more playing time at the expense of Baddoo, but if the former has to miss extended time due to his injury, Baddoo could see his role increase, especially with JaCoby Jones having recently been designated for assignment.