Baddoo went 1-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Sunday's 6-5, 10-inning win over the White Sox.

Baddoo's grand slam in the third inning put the Tigers up 4-1 and they went on to win in extra innings. It was only the third home run of the season for the outfielder, though he's been mostly solid with a .263 batting average and .772 OPS. By comparison, Baddoo batted .204 last year with a .558 OPS. He's locked into a regular role in left field with Austin Meadows (personal) unavailable.