Baddoo went 1-for-2 with three walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Baddoo singled and swiped a bag in the second inning before drawing three walks through Sunday's contest. The breakout rookie has shown great plate discipline in June, collecting seven walks while striking out just six times in 44 plate appearances. He owns an .853 OPS with 18 extra-base hits and eight steals this season.