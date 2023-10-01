Baddoo went 1-for-1 with a triple, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's victory over Cleveland while also drawing three walks.

Baddoo walked and stole second in his first trip to the plate and later drove in two runs with a two-out triple in the bottom of the sixth to extend Detroit's lead. The left fielder would then add another two walks on the afternoon, giving him four free passes over his last two games. The stolen base was Baddoo's 13th of the season, with five of those coming in September, while the triple was the first in his 2023 campaign.